Among these are some for hypertension, cancer treatment, HIV, anticoagulants and contraceptives.

Acemi, an entity that unites the EPS mainly from the contributory regime, presented a report in which it indicates some 1,242 medicines that are out of supplies in the national market.

Among these, those used to treat high blood pressure such as Amlodipine, Valsartan or Enalapril stand out.

Next on the list are those used for mental health treatments such as quetiapine, trazodone or risperidone, and those commonly used to treat pain such as acetaminophen, diclofenac and ibuprofen.

Other treatment groups affected by low drug availability include those used for cardiovascular problems, cancer, epilepsy, diabetes, HIV, pulmonary hypertension, anticoagulants, and contraceptives.

“We are especially concerned about the availability of multiple key active ingredients to guarantee the adequate treatment of people with chronic conditions, especially drugs for the treatment of mental disorders and some antibiotics and analgesics,” said Paula Acosta, CEO of Acemi in a statement. to Caracol Radio.

The entity also reported that this supply situation has persisted since the middle of last year, and in at least half of the references on which an alert was reported in the previous EPS report.

The situation would only have been controlled in 15% of these drugs.

Zonacero

Related