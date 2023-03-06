Home Technology File organization in everyday school life. Contribution to the Contribution Parade of… | by Julian Wagner | techteacher
File organization in everyday school life. Contribution to the Contribution Parade of… | by Julian Wagner | techteacher

File organization in everyday school life.

File storage and organization on the home computer

The first port of call for filing, managing and organizing my files is of course my PC. The PC is self-made and has been running error-free for 7 years now. The files are stored here on several hard drives and SSDs. The SSDs are used for quick access to the most used files. The “old” HDDs are used for data backup.

  1. We have had Office 365 at the school for almost a year. Since then I have been storing more and more files here. At the moment there are mainly files here that I would like to make accessible to my colleagues, such as B. Templates for the class teacher or instructions for devices such as our ELMOs.
  2. The third folder actually belongs to point 2. Here you will find all files that are in the Office365 groups (SharePoint). So e.g. B. all files of the NW and chemistry departments.
OneDrive und OneDrive for Business

File storage in the cloud

Everything I save in the OneDrive folders on my PC is uploaded in the background and is therefore available to me everywhere. If necessary, I can also access my files at school if I don’t have my Surface to hand or I have to show or print something on the school computers.

Example | Chemistry – Advanced EF – Theme 2

Syncing with the Surface

Due to space limitations, I only have the private OneDrive folder on my Surface School and all synced to work OneDrive folder. All files are stored here on a 128 GB MicroSD card. Since the Surface Pro comes with Windows 10 Pro, I can use it with BitLocker encrypt. So the card can only be read in my Surface. In addition, my Surface is secured with a strong password and fingerprint.

Backup of personal data (school or private)

As a rule, I try to save hardly any personal data on OneDrive. However, should it be necessary, they are always secured with a password — e.g. B. Sections in OneNote or Excel files. In addition, these sensitive files are also uploaded in encrypted form. I have been using boxcryptor for this for quite some time. With the free package you can encrypt a cloud service and access it from two devices. So far this has been enough for me. If you need more, you can get the unlimited version for EUR 36 per year.

Administration of the teaching material and series planning

I have already explained elsewhere in my blog how I plan my lessons in OneNote. But OneNote also serves as (ultimate) file storage for me. The OneDrive folders are usually only used as an extra backup or for files that are too large to store in OneNote.

exchange with colleagues

I can no longer imagine life without working together and exchanging ideas with colleagues. School would no longer be conceivable for me today without close cooperation within the teaching staff.

Office 365 Groups

Archiving on the go

I mostly use Office Lense for scanning and archiving work materials on the go, since this app offers seamless integration into OneNote (the function is even integrated directly into the apps). I can also use the app on both my Android smartphone and my Surface.

Management of grades and “lesson organization”

For many, TeacherTool is the teacher app par excellence. With it you can manage pretty much everything that needs to be managed in everyday school life – grades, absenteeism, seating plan, lesson planning, etc.

Views in TeacherStudio for Windows 10

