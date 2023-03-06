All other contributions can be found on the following page: bildungspunks.de.

There’s a very interesting parade of posts going around in my Twitter bubble right now. The post by @M_Heusinger drew my attention to this.

Anyone who reads this blog or follows me on Twitter knows that I am a big Microsoft fan — others say missionary. It is therefore not surprising that my complete file organization is geared towards Microsoft services.

File storage and organization on the home computer

The first port of call for filing, managing and organizing my files is of course my PC. The PC is self-made and has been running error-free for 7 years now. The files are stored here on several hard drives and SSDs. The SSDs are used for quick access to the most used files. The “old” HDDs are used for data backup.

All my school files are currently in OneDrive folders, which are automatically synchronized with the cloud service. I’ve actually been using OneDrive for as long as this service has existed — back then it was still called SkyDrive. A very convenient and optimal solution for me so far, which I have been able to rely on every day. A NAS was not an option until recently because my internet connection was too slow for it.

My files are spread across three OneDrive folders:

The majority of my files are still on my private OneDrive. Here I have 1 terabyte of storage space due to my private Office365 subscription for students. In addition to the school files, there are also a few private documents, files from university times and material from the legal clerkship. The folder structure isn’t optimal yet, but it serves its purpose. We have had Office 365 at the school for almost a year. Since then I have been storing more and more files here. At the moment there are mainly files here that I would like to make accessible to my colleagues, such as B. Templates for the class teacher or instructions for devices such as our ELMOs. The third folder actually belongs to point 2. Here you will find all files that are in the Office365 groups (SharePoint). So e.g. B. all files of the NW and chemistry departments.

OneDrive und OneDrive for Business

For me, the advantage of storing in OneDrive is, in addition to the convenience, also the protection against the loss or unintentional modification of my files. OneDrive backs up the version history of my files so I can restore an older version in an emergency. This has been very useful a number of times.

In a future update, Offie365 customers will no longer have to save their projects in Word, Excel or PowerPoint themselves. This should happen automatically as long as the files are on OneDrive. Just like you know it from online offshoots like Word Online or Google Docs.

File storage in the cloud

Everything I save in the OneDrive folders on my PC is uploaded in the background and is therefore available to me everywhere. If necessary, I can also access my files at school if I don’t have my Surface to hand or I have to show or print something on the school computers.

Example | Chemistry – Advanced EF – Theme 2

Syncing with the Surface

Due to space limitations, I only have the private OneDrive folder on my Surface School and all synced to work OneDrive folder. All files are stored here on a 128 GB MicroSD card. Since the Surface Pro comes with Windows 10 Pro, I can use it with BitLocker encrypt. So the card can only be read in my Surface. In addition, my Surface is secured with a strong password and fingerprint.

As soon as an internet connection is available, all changed files are always synchronized. If I then switch on the PC at home, I have all the files up to date after a short time.

As you can see, the first three points can also be combined into one, since everything runs via OneDrive and Windows 10.

Backup of personal data (school or private)

As a rule, I try to save hardly any personal data on OneDrive. However, should it be necessary, they are always secured with a password — e.g. B. Sections in OneNote or Excel files. In addition, these sensitive files are also uploaded in encrypted form. I have been using boxcryptor for this for quite some time. With the free package you can encrypt a cloud service and access it from two devices. So far this has been enough for me. If you need more, you can get the unlimited version for EUR 36 per year.

Administration of the teaching material and series planning

I have already explained elsewhere in my blog how I plan my lessons in OneNote. But OneNote also serves as (ultimate) file storage for me. The OneDrive folders are usually only used as an extra backup or for files that are too large to store in OneNote.

In my OneNote notebooks you can find my complete series planning, including the course of the respective lesson, material, horizon of expectations, pictures on the board, student results, etc.

I “print” created worksheets directly in OneNote. I integrate Excel files, Sways and many other internet sources (e.g. YouTube videos) are also embedded.

A big advantage of OneNote for me is the search function. OneNote can do it all — Photos, images, Word and PDF files – search. Even the photographed and handwritten panel paintings are no problem.

OneNote is like my second brain. Since I actually always have OneNote with me — surface, smartphone, web app — it doesn’t matter if I forget something at home. I can access my lesson plan anytime, anywhere.

exchange with colleagues

I can no longer imagine life without working together and exchanging ideas with colleagues. School would no longer be conceivable for me today without close cooperation within the teaching staff.

We use the Office 365 group function for this. B. for the science lesson in year 6 a planning lesson. There we plan the lessons for the coming weeks and the special support of the individual inclusion children.

We then upload the created material to the group so that we always have access to it, but also so that later years can benefit from our work.

Office 365 Groups

Archiving on the go

I mostly use Office Lense for scanning and archiving work materials on the go, since this app offers seamless integration into OneNote (the function is even integrated directly into the apps). I can also use the app on both my Android smartphone and my Surface.

Management of grades and “lesson organization”

For many, TeacherTool is the teacher app par excellence. With it you can manage pretty much everything that needs to be managed in everyday school life – grades, absenteeism, seating plan, lesson planning, etc.

Since Windows 8 there has also been a similar app for Windows, even if it is not yet as extensive and mature — teacherstudio.de.

I’ve been using the app since day one and I’m largely satisfied. But the most important thing is that the developers are very nice and always have an open ear. In addition, there are regular updates with improvements.

I don’t actually save any files here — the app is still used to manage and store important information and therefore fits the topic quite well.

Of course, the question of data protection also applies here. The app encrypts all files. The app is also password protected.

Views in TeacherStudio for Windows 10

Conclusion

Modern cloud services and apps make everyday life much easier. Especially in the time-consuming areas such as lesson preparation and follow-up. These tools and services also help us immensely in the area of ​​administration, which is becoming an ever-increasing part of our everyday work. I wouldn’t want to go back to my folders or stacks of paper.