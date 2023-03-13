Daniil Medvedev will probably not budge for the rest of the tournament. The surface in Indian Wells is far too slow according to him and it does not suit him very much. So much so that the Russian let himself be taken in by his bad feelings and conceded the second set against Ilya Ivashka after an ideal start. He recovered (6-2, 3-6, 6-1) to chain a sixteenth victory in a row in the wake of his titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai but had to get back into it at the start of the third act .
The world No. 6 threw a tantrum at the slowness of the court at one set everywhere. After thumbs down in the direction of his clan when he was broken by the Belarusian, he was very upset when he returned to the bench after losing this second set. “I’m going to go to the bathroom and be as slow as this court. It’s not hard”he cursed in a long tirade in the direction of the referee.
“You can hit ten good shots in a rally without it being enough”
The victory recorded, he again asserted his point of view at the microphone on the court. “I feel like here at Indian Wells you just have to try to play your best and hope it goes well.he regretted. I’ve seen so many matches with players losing sets 6-0 or 6-1 when they weren’t playing so badly. It’s hard to make a point here so it comes down to who wins the 25-move rallies unless they wait for an opponent’s mistake. »
During his match, that’s exactly what he felt until the last point. “In the second set, I didn’t feel like I was playing that badly but you can hit ten good shots in a rally and it’s not enough. In the third set, I was leading by a lot, I could end the set 6-0, I didn’t do it and I told myself that it could turn at any time, which would not be the case on the other hard courts. You had to be really focused. »
The Russian is probably all the more annoyed that his state of form has everything to allow him to see far. But the surface could be a drag. “It’s complicated because we’re not on earth so it’s quite disappointing. » He will meet Alexander Zverev in the round of 16 for a duel in which he expects to compete… in long rallies.