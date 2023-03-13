Daniil Medvedev will probably not budge for the rest of the tournament. The surface in Indian Wells is far too slow according to him and it does not suit him very much. So much so that the Russian let himself be taken in by his bad feelings and conceded the second set against Ilya Ivashka after an ideal start. He recovered (6-2, 3-6, 6-1) to chain a sixteenth victory in a row in the wake of his titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai but had to get back into it at the start of the third act .