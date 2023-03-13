For many artists, the Oscar Awards 2023 they mean a great opportunity to make themselves known to the world, through a nomination or obtaining the coveted award. This year there were several surprises during the event, due to the awards that were given.

Some of the actors who won statuettes at the Oscars were Michelle Weon y Brendan Fraser. While the movies ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ y ‘Avatar: The way of water’are among those who won awards on Sunday night.

Follow the minute by minute of the Oscars 2023 here: