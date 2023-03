Across the UK people are trying to reduce their energy consumption as the price of gas rises as a result of war in Ukraine which has sent bills skyrocketing, but the electricity grid in a remote part of North Yorkshire has been strengthened to allow for the operation of the heated swimming pool of Rishi Sunak. Two years ago the prime minister bought a property in the area for £1.5m, then spent an undisclosed sum to modernize it and build a gymnasium, tennis court and 12m indoor swimming pool.