Danish final in the Graz European League final

Danish final in the Graz European League final

The final of the women’s European League will be contested by the two Danish teams Herning-Ikast and Nykoebing Falster on Sunday in Graz’s Sportpark. The favored team from Herning-Ikast first defeated Thüringer HC, who was coached by ÖHB women’s team manager Herbert Müller, 31:26 in the Final Four in Graz on Saturday. After that, Nykoebing defeated another German team, Borussia Dortmund, in a dramatic game 35:33 after throwing seven meters.

ÖHB legionnaire Sonja Frey scored four goals for the Thuringian women, compatriot Johanna Reichert was successful once. Of course, even they could not prevent the defeat. “We didn’t play well enough, we had a lot of technical mistakes that allowed Ikast to score quick, easy goals. In addition, we missed too many shots from the wing today,” said Müller. His team will now meet Dortmund in the match for third place on Sunday.

