Greenville teacher arrested for raping student | Info

The former teacher was arrested in America on suspicion of raping a student.

Former high school teacher in Delaware, America, Rida Meser (42) was arrested on May 8 because of the suspicion that she had a sexual relationship with one of her students, which lasted for two months.

Police have arrested a former teacher from Greenville, South Carolina on several counts of indictment that include rape and sexual abuse of a child by a trusted person. The police received a report from the Department of Family Affairs on December 23, 2022, which stated that the former teacher had an intimate relationship with a student nine years ago.

Investigators learned that the alleged relationship began in October 2014 and lasted about two months, police said, according to the nypost. A warrant was obtained for her arrest on April 26, and she was located at her home in Greenville. The former professor is in custody.

The former professor was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a trusted person and 10 counts of third- and fourth-degree rape, all of which are felonies. The police also announced that the investigation is ongoing.

