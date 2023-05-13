Celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the Villa delle Rose Residence for the Elderly

Great party, even with the presence of the clowns Odv Ricoclaun at the Residence for the elderly Villa delle Rose for 10 years of activity. Among music, dances, balloons and relatives, the guests of the structure were able to experience a carefree afternoon full of color and joy.

The Mayor of Pollutri, Nicholas Mario DiCarlo he thanked the operators of Villa delle Rose for the great humanity they put into their work and which allows for a positive relationship with everyone. He recalled the help of the Municipality during the pandemic and the willingness to collaborate.

The manager of the facility, Darius Leo, briefly reviewed the ten-year history. There has been a desire to build a micro-society according to a collectivist vision of life, which includes the principles of mutual help, cooperation, relational attention above all things. “In 2016 we became a solidarity company awarded by the Municipality of Vasto,” recalled Dario Leone, “in 2019 we were recognized among the best 800 residences for the elderly in Italy and in 2022 with the Erasmus project with the training institution Polaris we have sent our staff to the main European countries to compare the modern techniques of social and health assistance and to understand the best and most effective training contributions to make life dignified, happy, more just.”

The elderly present in the Villa delle Rose residence greatly appreciated the presence of the Ricoclaun clowns, especially the popular music, the dances and the various organized games. Great participation also of all the health personnel but also of the family members present. The smile of the elderly, hearing them sing, dance and have fun warmed everyone’s hearts.