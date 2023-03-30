Home Sports Day Around the Bay: Giants Ready Up For Opening Day Against the Yankees
Sports

Day Around the Bay: Giants Ready Up For Opening Day Against the Yankees

by admin
Day Around the Bay: Giants Ready Up For Opening Day Against the Yankees
  • Oh yes, that was hail today alright, which poured down around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, and we might get another round of it tonight. Meanwhile, snow fell at the peaks of Mount Diablo, and down in the South Bay at Mount Hamilton. [SFGate]
  • San Francisco Giants Opening Day will be an early one at 10 a.m. PT Thursday morning, as the Giants start the season against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. As usual, the TV coverage will be on NBC Sports Bay Area while the radio coverage is on KNBR 680. Obviously some extra mustard on this matchup, considering Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rebuffed the Giants in free agency. And the breaking latest news observes that this year’s Giants (and Oakland A’s) are basically teams full of no-names. [breaking latest news]
  • That crowdfunding campaign to save the 4 Star, Balboa, and Vogue theaters was successful, surpassing its $100,000 goal Wednesday afternoon. And get this, the Balboa Theater will host the SF premiere of Tommy Wiseau’s new film Big Shark on May 5-6. [Examiner]
  • Superstar Oakland-based barbecue chef Matt Horn’s new burger concept Matty’s Old Fashioned is finally gearing up to open, after a year-plus delay. The celebrated pitmaster’s burger offshoot was originally reported with an opening date of “mid-July”2021, but the latest word is that now it will be opening “later this spring or in early summer.” [Hoodline]
  • KPIX took a one-day ride with the California Department of Cannabis Control in Discovery Bay, and within the first couple hours, they seized 2,000 plants and a thousand pounds of weed. [KPIX]
  • SFPD has upped the reward to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest in  a 2022 double-homicide at Alice Chalmers Playground, and this Monday is the one-year anniversary of that shooting which killed 20-year-old Kieran Carlson and 22-year-old Brandon Alexander Cheese. [NBC Bay Area]
See also  World Table Tennis Championships Men's Final: Chinese Team Wins Championship - Sports - CGTN

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

You may also like

What Dazn is doing to solve its technological...

4500 ʵǮ–

Italy opens with squared energy, Perotti the best...

Basketball: NBA; the Lakers surpass Chicago and approach...

Red Bull BC One Italy Cypher, May 27...

Real Madrid are planning a transfer hit. Big...

Scattered considerations on The Banshees of Inisherin (The...

Less workouts? Drivers are ready to talk

Nocturnal fasting | How healthy, effective and easy...

Bolivia, where no one pulls their leg back:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy