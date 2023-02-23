14
- Elon Musk and Governor Gavin Newsom had a sort of odd and awkward exchange as they livestreamed the opening of Tesla’s new engineering hub in Palo Alto. Musk interrupted some of Newsom’s remarks saying, “You were one of the first people to buy a Tesla Roadster back in the day,” and Newsom replied, “That was a healthy deposit you had me make. You didn’t trust me.” And it went on from there. [KRON4]
- Longtime Oakland Congresswoman Rep. Barbara Lee has made it official that she is running for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024. Lee is the first prominent NorCal candidate in the race, and she marks one end of an ideological divide for California Democrats. [Vox]
- Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin announced he is running to replace termed out Nancy Skinner in the state Senate. [Berkeleyside]
- Oakland police have made an arrest in a bathroom sexual assault that occurred last week in broad daylight on the 200 block of Grand Avenue. [KRON4]
- A 24-year-old man was shot and injured in an armed robbery in SF’s McLaren Park on Tuesday evening, but his injuries were not life threatening. [KRON4]
- A group of community members gathered at 16th and Mission streets today to protest what they say is a rise in street violence and a lack of safety, and they accuse city leader of ignoring their concerns. [breaking latest news]
- Rev Cecil Williams, now 93, announced he is stepping down from his role leading GLIDE, the socially conscious Tenderloin church he has been pastor of for 60 years. [Chronicle]
- The full lineup for this summer’s Mosswood Meltdown, hosted by John Waters, has been announced, and it includes Le Tigre, Gravy Train!!!, and New Orleans favorites Quintron & Miss Pussycat. [KPIX]