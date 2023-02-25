Once again the Red Bull he showed himself superior on the track, also concluding the last day of testing in the lead Formula 1 a Sakhir: the best time today was recorded by the Mexican Sergio Perez in 1:30.305with a car that continues to give confirmations not only in the flying lap but also in the race pace tests.

Positive day for Lewis Hamilton e Valtteri Bottassecond and third respectively, while chasing the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc e Carlos Sainz, fourth and fifth place; all in all a good result for both drivers, reaching the top 5, but there is still a way to go to catch up with Red Bull.

Below, the summary of the results and the overall classification of the third and final day of testing in Sakhir for Formula 1.

RESULTS AND STANDINGS DAY-3 TEST F1 SAKHIR 2023

1. Sergio Perez, Red Bull, 1:30.305, C4 – 130 laps

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:30.664, C5 – 61 laps

3. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 1:30.827, C5 – 127 laps

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:31.024, C4 – 67 laps

5. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 1:31.036, C4 – 75 laps

6. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1:31.261, C4 – 75 laps

7. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 1:31.381, C4 – 94 laps

8. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:31.442, C5 – 83 laps

9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:31.450, C4 – 77 laps

10. Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin, 1:32.075, C5 – 77 laps

11. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:32.160, C3 – 33 children

12. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:32.762, C3 – 56 laps

13. Alexander Albon, Williams, 1:32.793, C5 – 136 lapses

14. Esteban Ocon, Alpine, 1:33.257, C3 – 72 laps

15. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas, 1:33.329, C3 – 77 kids

16. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:33.655, C3 – 44 children

17. Nyck De Vries, AlphaTauri, 1:38.244, C3 – 87 laps

