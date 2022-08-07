the background

Serie A is back (also) on Sky. After a year of purgatory, the entire championship will also be available on Sky Q where the Dazn app will land with all its contents: from Italian football to La Liga, from martial arts to cycling. To unlock the agreement that will make the life of Italian sports fans easier (with a single decoder or on a single platform they will have all their contents, ed) was the agreement with which the streaming channel and Tim decided to put an end to the exclusive relationship by making it possible to watch the games also on other platforms.

A complex game, made up of joints. First, it was essential to reach an agreement to terminate the armored contract bequeathed by Tim’s former CEO, Luigi Gubitosi: an agreement for which, in the winter of 2021, Tim put just over a billion euros on the plate. but then having to set aside 540 million euros to cover losses. In short, what was to turn out to be the killer application that would bring the internet fiber into the homes of all Italians with a football-driven subscription boom has turned into a disappointment. Also for the Italian football which found itself having to deal with an overall audience lower than expected.

After Tim’s green light, therefore, Dazn can close – after months of negotiations – the agreement with Sky to enter the Comcast pay TV bouquet. Not only that, because now Dazn is free to deal with all the platforms interested in broadcasting its contents, from Vodafone to Apple TV to Google TV: the goal of the app is to increase its diffusion, that of the platforms is to increase subscribers. through the services offered.

It remains to be understood, however, what commercial strategies will be announced in the coming days: a Dazn satellite channel will probably be visible again on Sky as it already happened three years ago, so as to offer an alternative in areas where internet coverage is weaker. However, the crux of prices remains. At its debut in Italy, Dazn cost € 9.99 per month and pay TV subscribers had a discount of around two euros per month; today the app costs 29.99 euros per month and the market scenario has changed radically.

However, the insiders are betting on the arrival of promotions that push subscriptions in view of the start of the championship. Also because the last season, although fought until the last game, from the championship to the relegation, recorded a haemorrhage of ratings. A course that Italian football needs to quickly reverse. –

