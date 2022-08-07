chivasso

The Sai project – Reception and integration system will continue in Chivasso for another three years. The municipal council has in fact approved the extension for the three-year period 23-25.

The reception system has changed its name over the years, from Sprar – Protection System for asylum seekers and refugees to Sai, passing through Sipromi – Protection System for holders of international protection and for unaccompanied foreign minors. Its main feature is the integrated reception in favor of the beneficiaries, understood as the realization of the set of specified activities and services which include, in addition to the widespread reception in autonomous apartments in the municipal area, the taking charge of individualized planning and support of social inclusion paths, functional to individual autonomy, such as orientation and access to local services, psycho-socio-health assistance and protection.

However, there is also no lack of legal guidance and accompaniment, interpreting and cultural linguistic mediation, teaching of the Italian language, social accompaniment, professional training, guidance and accompaniment for work placement.

At the moment the beneficiaries of the project, for which the Municipality will ask for ministerial funding, are 27.

Until last year there were 21 but in September 2021 following the Afghanistan emergency the council had decided to request another 6 reception places to be allocated to parental units, preferably consisting of mother and child / children.

“Our administration – explains the councilor for social policies Tiziana Siragusa – for the relevant humanitarian and social purposes of the intervention and for the profitable results obtained over the years, intends to continue the activity of the Project, confirming the Social Affairs officer , to the municipal manager of the project and instructing him to present the application for continuation for the new three-year period 2023/2025, in compliance with the guidelines “.

The estimated cost of the project for the three-year period is approximately 467 thousand euros, of which 164 thousand for personnel expenses. –