No form but automatic reimbursement for users who had problems with Dazn on the first day of the championship. This is the agreement reached by the Undersecretary for Sport Valentina Vezzali with the OTT platform during today’s technical table with the Ministry of Economic Development, AgCom and the Lega Serie A with the president Lorenzo Casini.

The refund — The compensation will reach the user within the next 15 days and will be equal to double the amount foreseen by AgCom and therefore to 50% of the monthly value of the subscription: between 10 and 20 euros, depending on the monthly fee.

Satisfaction — “I sincerely thank all the participants for the concrete and constructive spirit that characterized today’s meeting, which had as its objective to dampen the controversy and above all to protect the users and the entire football system – said Vezzali -. my satisfaction for the effort made by all the components who, each for their competence, worked in search of shared and decisive solutions “.

Problem solved — Dazn, present with his leaders Franco Bernabè and Stefano Azzi, guaranteed the government that the technological problem of last Saturday and Sunday has been solved, so there is no risk of a repetition of the difficulties of viewing the meetings.

