A violent quarrel in Frosinone, with screams and threats, as the protagonist Albino Ruberti, head of the cabinet of the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, immediately becomes a political case. The Democratic Party speaks of “a very serious episode that cannot remain without consequences”. “Resign immediately” the request of the other political forces, from the M5S to the League. And in fact after a few hours the resignation letter arrives with a letter sent to the mayor.

“Apologize on my knees”

The case is triggered by a video published by the sheet in which Ruberti is screamed: «I will kill them … They must come and apologize for what they asked me … They don’t tell me ‘I me you buy’». And again: «I’ll give you five minutes to apologize on your knees. If they have to kneel in front. Otherwise I will write to everyone what these pieces of … they told me … I will shoot them, I will kill them ». Who does Ruberti have it with? He lashes out at a certain Vladimiro and a certain Adriano. The first is Vladimiro De Angelis, insurance broker and brother of Francesco De Angelis, himself among the witnesses of the episode: former regional councilor and former MEP of the Democratic Party, candidate for Democratic policies, shortly after the publication of the video, gives up to the candidacy. Adriano is instead Adriano, a collaborator of the former councilor De Angelis who attends the dispute.

Present, without being able to restore calm, Sara Battisti, regional councilor of the Democratic Party, originally from Frosinone, as well as companion of the head of the cabinet of the Municipality of Rome who in the video can be heard trying to placate him and he replies: “Sara, if you are from their part I take the consequences ».

De Angelis withdraws his candidacy

Among the witnesses, reports the newspaper directed by Claudio Cerasa, there is also Francesco De Angelis,. De Angelis’ brother, Vladimiro, is the man Ruberti discusses with in the video.

Ruberti: I resign “to avoid exploitation”

Contacted by Foglio, Gualtieri’s right-hand man had tried to explain as follows: «It is a quarrel for football reasons, which occurred about two months ago in Frosinone with a third person, whom I do not want to mention, at the end of a dinner. Vladimiro and Francesco De Angelis were also present at the scene, with whom I have excellent relations. Nothing more”.