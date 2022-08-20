Home World Kobe Bryant, wife pain in the courtroom at the trial for photos of the accident
Vanessa Bryant, widow of the basketball star Kobe Bryant, went back to court about her grief when she found out that Los Angeles County officials had privately shared photos of the remains of the victims of the accident in which her husband and daughter had died. The woman’s testimony is reported by New York Times. “I wanted to run off the block and scream, but I couldn’t escape. I couldn’t run away, I couldn’t escape my body,” she explained in court. Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Maria, along with seven other people, are the victims of a helicopter crash caused by pilot error. Photos of those mangled bodies, shown in non-professional settings, prompted Vanessa Bryant to sue Los Angeles County.

Vanessa Bryant, crying, added that she lives in fear of photos appearing on the Internet. “Once they’re out there, you can’t go back,” she stressed. And she explained that she suffered emotional stress knowing that personnel from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department took pictures at the scene and exchanged them, and how she ran away from home to find a place to cry and scream away. from her other three daughters when she learned of their existence. “I don’t want them to come across those images ever,” she repeated. The widow of the NBA star is suing Los Angeles County for $ 1 million in damages.

