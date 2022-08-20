Home Business Expensive energy and utility under the headlights: Salvini talks about the ceiling on extra profits
Expensive energy and utility under the headlights: Salvini talks about the ceiling on extra profits

Not only telecommunications, utilities also enter the electoral campaign after the statements of the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini. To act on the issue of expensive energy, according to Salvini’s recipe, the government can intervene on publicly owned companies by imposing a ceiling on profits. In addition, the executive could also ask utilities companies to moderate the increases in their bills. From Equita they recall that the outgoing government has already proposed the extension of the cap on renewable energy prices for the first half of 2023, the blocking of the withdrawal from supply contracts until April 2023 and will carry out checks on companies that do not pay the contribution for extra profits by August.

“The first half results for utilities do not show a significant improvement, but on the contrary

the energy sales area has significantly suffered from the unbalance effect on fixed price contracts “, comment the analysts of the Milanese sim, according to which the risk for retailers in the coming months (Enel and local utilities) will control the working capital and the trend in non-performing loans due to high gas prices.

