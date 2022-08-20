The Municipal Health and Health Commission notified this morning (August 20): From 0-24:00 on August 19, 2022, 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia and 2 asymptomatic infections were found in isolation and control. There were 8 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 8 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop management and control.

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 19, 2018, 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia was added. 1 case was cured and discharged.

this case,Live in Pudong New Area,It is the city’s closed-loop isolation and control personnel, during which the nucleic acid test result of the new coronavirus is abnormal, and the result of the CDC review is positive. After consultation with experts at the municipal level, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed.

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 19, 2019, 2 new cases of local asymptomatic infection were added.

Asymptomatic infection 1living in Putuo District, closed-loop isolation control after returning to Shanghai from other provinces,Asymptomatic infected person 2who lives in Minhang District, is the city’s closed-loop isolation and control personnel, during which the nucleic acid test result of the new coronavirus is abnormal, and the result of the CDC review is positive, and the diagnosis is asymptomatic infection.

2022August 19, 0-24:00,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, 8 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia were reported. 10 patients were cured and discharged, including 3 from Canada, 2 from Russia, 1 from Denmark, 1 from the Netherlands, 1 from Japan, 1 from the United States, and 1 from Germany.

Case 1He is a Chinese national, works in Japan, departed from Japan, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 14, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 2He is a Canadian citizen and lives in Canada. He departed from Canada and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 15, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 3He is a Chinese national, works in the UAE, departed from the UAE, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 15, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 4, Case 5All of them are Romanian nationals. Case 4 is visiting relatives in Romania. Case 5 is living in Romania. Case 4 and case 5 departed from Romania and transited through Spain. They took the same flight and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 16, 2022. That is, they were quarantined and observed, and symptoms developed during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 6Chinese nationality, working in Trinidad and Tobago, departing from Trinidad and Tobago, transiting through the Netherlands, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 16, 2022, and being quarantined immediately after entering customs Observation, during which symptoms appear. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 7As a Chinese national, visiting relatives in New Zealand, departing from New Zealand, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 16, 2022, he was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 8He is of Japanese nationality, lives in Japan, departed from Japan, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 18, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

8Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmentthe same flight has been tracked194 close contacts have been placed under centralized isolation and observation。

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 19, 2018, 8 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection 1As a Chinese national, visiting relatives in Japan, departing from Japan, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 14, 2022, he was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 2He is a Chinese national, works in the Netherlands, departed from the Netherlands, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 15, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 3Chinese nationality, working in Senegal, departing from Senegal, transiting in France, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 15, 2022, and being quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 4As a Chinese national, visiting relatives in the United Kingdom, departing from the United Kingdom, transiting through Germany, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 16, 2022, he was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 5Chinese nationality, working in Tonga, departing from Tonga, transiting through New Zealand, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 16, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 6As a Chinese national, visiting relatives in Canada, departing from Canada, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 17, 2022, he was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 7, asymptomatic infection 8All of them are Chinese nationals, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, taking the same flight, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 18, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, and routine nucleic acid tests were abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

8Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationthe same flight has been tracked136 close contacts have been placed under centralized isolation and observation。

2022From 0-24:00 on August 19th, 11 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation, including 1 case of local asymptomatic infection and 10 cases of imported asymptomatic infection.

2022July 3, 00:00 to 2022At 24:00 on August 19, 2018, a total of 158 local confirmed cases, 178 were cured and discharged, 4 were treated in hospital, and 0 died; 684 were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

As of 24:00 on August 19, 2022, there have been 5,070 imported confirmed cases abroad, 4,973 discharged from hospital, and 97 treated in hospital. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.