On August 10, South Korea’s YG Entertainment publicly stated that BLACKPINK will release the regular second album on September 16, and then, on August 19, BLACKPINK’s new album “Pink Venom” and the MV of the same name will be officially launched on Kugou Music. The four-person combination, which has not been seen for a long time, this blockbuster comeback after two years can be said to have whetted the appetite of fans around the world, and quickly set off a “K-POP hurricane”, supporting 70,000+ single users and reaching Kugou. The double-gold album level, the new song related entries also quickly occupied the major social media topic charts, showing the top K-POP girl group ranks.





The new album “Pink Venom” released this time is a hip-hop style song that shows the unique charm of BLACKPINK. Combining the strong beat and the sound of traditional Korean instruments, the song immediately catches the eye. The powerful rap and singing brought out the charisma of each of the four BLACKPINK members to their fullest. Following the climax, the catchy melody penetrates into the heart, expands the emotional line of the song, and leads the listening to the musical climax. The strong contrast between the darkness and beauty of “pink” and “venom” is fascinating. In the MV of the same name, the concept is full of sense, the visual burst, and the beauty and aura of all the members are full! BLINKs commented: “The tongue is really showing my face”, “Only the next BLACKPINK can surpass BLACKPINK”, “True It’s so cool, Amway is listening all over the world.”





Kugou Music has launched a new single page, pay attention to BLACKPINK, have the opportunity to get Kugou luxury VIP, successfully purchase digital singles, you can get 3 BLACKPINK photos (electronic version), and you can unlock BLACKPINK’s surprise video. BLINKs, you can celebrate Chinese New Year at Kugou Music today.





And BLACKPINK, who set off the “Korean Wave Hurricane” this time, is definitely a top-notch representative of K-POP. As the leading girl group of the three major Korean entertainment companies YG, BLACKPINK is composed of four members: JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA. It has been 6 years since their debut. With the support of YG, BLACKPINK has become the top three-generation K-pop idol girl. One of the group, it can be said that the debut is the peak. On August 16, Korean media released the ranking of the “Korean Wave Girl Group Brand Evaluation List” in August. BLACKPINK, who has not returned for two years, has not unexpectedly won this month’s championship. As of now, there are 6 out of 8 months in 2022. The monthly champions are all BLACKPINK, and this ranking also confirms their influence.





Not long ago, Kugou Music also officially announced its in-depth strategic cooperation with YG Entertainment, a company owned by BLACKPINK. Under this cooperation framework, all copyrighted music works under YG Entertainment can be exclusively released for 30 days, which guarantees Listeners of Kugou Music can listen to BLACKPINK’s music works for the first time. The reason why the two parties have had a good cooperative relationship over the years is also because Kugou Music has gradually established an entertainment ecology that integrates “listening, watching, singing, and playing”, providing a stage and a variety of supporting gameplay for the promotion of musicians’ works, helping music people manifest. Taking BLACKPINK’s first full-length album “THE ALBUM” as an example, this album became the first time that a K-POP girl group won the million-dollar sales championship. In Kugou Music, the album also achieved great results and became Kugou Music’s “four platinum”. Record”, the 8 songs in the album are also all on the Kugou Music TOP500 list, of which the single “How You Like That” has the highest ranking of TOP1, and has been on the list for 389 days. It is the most popular melody of the year. One of them became a phenomenal song. Now, the second album will be launched soon, whether it can surpass the previous achievements, let us wait and see.





Speaking of BLACKPINK’s much-anticipated comeback, YG Entertainment said, “The name of the regular second album ‘Born Pink’ represents the confidence of the group and the unique presence of the members since their birth. ‘Born Pink’, which matches BLACKPINK, itself is There is a fatal attraction.” It can be seen that the album that will be officially released on September 16 will be an album full of emotions. Fans can log in to Kugou Music and search for “BLACKPINK” to listen to their music and look forward to the arrival of the new album.



