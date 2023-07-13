Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians in West Bank: 5 injured – World News

Palestine news agency WAFA’ya according to, Karnei Shomron a group from the settlement Jews under the protection of Israeli forces, the settler attacked the residents of Kufr Selis town in the south of Calkiya with stones. While 4 Palestinians were injured in the attack, a barracks was set on fire.

In a written statement made by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, it was stated that 2 of the 4 Palestinians injured in the attack had skulls and fractures on their faces, and their health conditions remained serious. It was shared that the injured were taken to the Kalkylya State Hospital.

On the other hand, according to the information received from eyewitnesses, of Ramallah In the clash between Jewish settlers, Israeli soldiers and Palestinians in the town of Kuber in the north, one Palestinian was slightly injured due to a stone hitting his face.

Tensions have been experienced in the West Bank since the beginning of the year due to raids by Israeli forces and attacks by Jewish settlers.

