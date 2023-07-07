Gender equality: AgID is the first Italian PA to receive UNI PdR125 certification

The Agency for Digital Italy is the first Italian Public Administration to receive certification for gender equality, according to UNI PdR125:2022.

AgID has requested an accredited certifying body to measure the gender balance and the level of maturity of the Agency on the subject, with the aim of photographing the current situation and promoting the adoption of active policies in favor of gender equality and of female empowerment.

The certification body found the presence of an adequate approach to the issue of gender balance by all AgID management and by the personnel interviewed. Indeed, from the interviews with employees and from the reality observed, great attention and sensitivity to gender equality and respect for the role of women in the corporate and group context emerged.

What is Gender Equality Certification? The UNI/PdR 125:2022 guidelines provide for the use of specific indicators (KPI) which evaluate the gender balance in six different areas within an organization and in particular: culture and strategy, governance, resource processes human resources, opportunities for growth and inclusion of women, equal pay between genders, protection of parenthood and reconciliation between work and family life.

Each area is associated with a percentage weight which contributes to the overall assessment of the organization and which is used to measure its improvement over time.

The path taken by AgID. AgID, already at the beginning of the year, adopted a strategic plan for gender equality, with the aim of giving effective application to the principle of gender balance in the organization and management of the Agency.

The Plan, drawn up taking into consideration the directives of the Department for Public Administration and the Department for Equal Opportunities of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, provides for a series of actions and initiatives in order to support gender equality and improve physical well-being, psychological and social aspects of all employees.

Numerous initiatives are envisaged, including training and awareness-raising activities on respect for gender equality, the periodic conduct of surveys on the organizational well-being of employees, with the aim of adopting the appropriate corrective measures in the event of situations of potential disparity being identified, and a renewed focus on inclusive language and gender representation in official communications.

By obtaining the certification, AgID has activated monitoring tools to constantly evaluate the actions and initiatives implemented, thus defining new objectives and areas for improvement to combat stereotypes and make the Administration increasingly inclusive and respectful of diversity .

“Being the first PA certified for gender equality is an important recognition that fills us with pride, especially considering our technological context: STEM degrees are often the prerogative of men. The result achieved today by AgID is the result of a collective commitment, which has contributed to creating a work environment where everyone can feel valued and respected for their skills and abilities, without discrimination”, underlined the general manager Mario Nobile.

“The issues of gender equality and inclusion are strategic for the Agency, and must be tackled with concrete initiatives and actions: 42% of AgID staff are women and 50% of management staff are, an important balance that we will seek to maintain over time”.