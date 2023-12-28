DAZZLED 2024 | Sportdimontagna.com

In addition to the classic ski mountaineering meeting open to athletes and amateurs, the 18th Stralunata will also be a “by night” race for WWMG Lombardia 2024. (It is important to remember that for those over 35 who intend to take part in the Winter World Masters Games, registration must be done no later than December 31st on the website wwmglombardia2024.it/partecipa/iscriveti-adesso/).

For the winning series the format will not change, the 2024 winners will be decided by the very famous Super Panoramica of Baradello with start in the town (1160m above sea level) and arrival at Rifugio Dal Brusca (1980 above sea level) after having climbed 5.5 km of the illuminated track longest in Europe. At the end of the ski mountaineering meeting, everyone went to the sports hall in via Magnolta 32 for the “Pizzocchero Party” and awards ceremony.

This year too, special recognition is reserved for the “only up specialists” thanks to the combination with the Mela Vertical running challenge. This special ranking will reward the 3 best male and female performances by adding the times of those who participated in both races.

Returning to Stralunata, the times to beat are the 2023 times of Alex Rigo (36’16”) and Samantha Bertolina (45’22”). For athletes and amateurs, online registration is already open at the following link: https://www.apricaonline.com/it/eventi/2024/stralunata-2024. It is important to remember that the participation gadget is only available to the first 100 registered participants. Registration includes bib, timing service, refreshments on the route, healthcare, prize draws for participants, Pizzocchero Party.

The odds are as follows:

€20 by January 5, 2024

€25 from January 6th to the start of the meeting (January 16th)

€10 for everyone under 18

Plan:

– meeting for the last registrations and collection of bibs from 4.30 pm at the Aprica tourist office, in Corso Roma 150

– registrations close at 6.30pm

– mass start for the “Aprica by night” WWMG Lombardia 2024 race at 7.00 pm

– departure on the Stralunata line at 7.10pm from the Baradello chairlift

– pizzocchero Party and awards ceremony at the sports hall in via Magnolta

Info are: www.apricaonline.com

