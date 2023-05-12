De Laurentiis’ crazy idea: “Let’s start the championships in April. Uefa and Fifa? Selfish”

“Why play in winter with snow, rain, hail?”. This is the question he asked himself Aurelio De Laurentiis in an interview made with the Republic in the chapel of Royal Palace of Naples: the patron of the Neapolitans spoke of the Scudetto, of the Uefafrom the Fifafrom the piracy and much more. However, one of the most extravagant viewpoints is the one about the beginning and end of a championship. In fact, the president of the Azzurri said he wanted to overturn the rules: “I have an idea. We couldn’t start all over Europe on April 1st? It’s not an April Fool’s, but one need. In 7 months up to October national championships and European Cups could be played. From November to March they stay 5 months to rest the gentlemen footballers, go to retreat, play with national. If I have African players, because in January I have to deprive myself of them Coppa d’Africa?”. A point on which De Laurentiis has often complained during the current season, when due to commitments in the national team key players such as Koulibaly o Osimhen they had to leave the club.

“Uefa e Fifa they are absent due to egocentrism and selfishness – declared the film producer – For them there are only votes to be reconfirmed, but these problems do not arise. At the Champions League final a Paris a year ago there were people who risked dying, screaming children, frightened mothers: this way you don’t assist football, rather you mortify it. FIFA and UEFA operate in a dominant position and nobody tells them anything”. “Already now the tournaments start in August, some even in July. And the weather is shifting, we evaluate that too,” he added Of Lawrence.

Furthermore, the president of the Campania club highlighted other problems, including the Italian management of the stadiumswhich could bill much more, and the threat of piracyincreasingly widespread among sports enthusiasts: “We have a huge problem with stadiums: with a few rare exceptions, they are obsoletethe match is badly seen, there is the athletics track, like a Napoli oa Roma. And then, do we want to bring families? Do we want to ensure that people can stay in the stadium all day to have fun and eat? The football field is underrated and underused, could produce some benefits on the sales“, he stressed during the interview.

“And then we have it stadio virtual: we must be able to win back young people. And counter the piracy, which killed us: in eight years it took us from the 4 million and 300 thousand subscribers we had to one million and 900 thousand”, added De Laurentiis. Finally, the message to Prime Ministerto whom he asks for help: “I hope that Melons manages to pass the new law against piracy without ifs, buts, without conditioning by the large groups who most likely would like the green light on the web without any imposition and any block”.