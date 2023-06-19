Home » De Laurentiis, I was looking for the 4-3-3 and Garcia plays it successfully – Football
De Laurentiis, I was looking for the 4-3-3 and Garcia plays it successfully – Football

De Laurentiis, I was looking for the 4-3-3 and Garcia plays it successfully – Football

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 19 – “I saw the matches of Garcia’s teams, I began to see that he played successfully with the 4-3-3 and for me it was essential to maintain the structure of the players we have and they have won “. This was stated by the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, during the press conference to present the new blue coach.

“I wanted a coach – said the patron – who would have done excellent things with the 4-3-3 formation and seeing that Rudi finished second twice with Roma and that in the first year he had started with 10 consecutive victories, I thought he would to our case. Then I also saw that with Lyon he came close to something important in the Champions League and you know how much I care about the European competition”. (HANDLE).

