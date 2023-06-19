Home » Pico and regional plate for this holiday Monday in Bogotá
Pico and regional plate for this holiday Monday in Bogotá

As usual, this holiday Monday of June 19, the regional peak and plate will take place, organized by the District’s mobility secretariat to avoid high traffic congestion at the entrances to the country’s capital.

Between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. m. Only vehicles of plates ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6 and 8)while from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, admission will only be for cars whose license plate ends in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9).

Vehicles with any license plate number may enter before 12:00 noon and after 8:00 pm.

The nine corridors where the peak and regional plate apply:

1. Autopista Norte: from the Andes toll to the north portal of the TransMilenio system, in a north-south direction

2. South Highway: from the Soacha municipal limit to Boyacá avenue, in a south-north direction.

3. Centenario Avenue (13th Street): from the Bogotá River to Cali City Avenue (Carrera 86 Avenue), in a west-east direction

4. Calle 80: from the guadua bridge to portal 80 of the Transmilenio system, in the west-east direction

5. Carrera 7: from 245 street to 183 street, north-south

6. Avenida Boyacá – via al Llano: from the Argelino Durán Quintero tunnel to the old via al Llano, in a south-north direction

7. Vía Suba – Cota: from the Bogotá river to 170 street avenue, in a north-south direction

8. Vía La Calera: from the Patios toll to Avenida Carrera 7, in the east-west direction

9. Choachí road: from the road to Monserrate to the ring road, in an east-west direction.

It should be remembered that previously registered hybrid vehicles will be exempt from the restrictions, in addition, it should be highlighted to citizens that the exception of the peak and solidarity plate does not apply on festive bridges.

According to the National Traffic Code for the offense C.14: “Transit through restricted sites or at times prohibited by the competent authority.” The fine for this 2023 is equivalent to $522,900 and the vehicle will be immobilized.

