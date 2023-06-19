Home » Judge orders preventive detention for the man who killed 3 people for drunk driving, in Guayaquil
a judge of Guayaquil ordered preventive prison to the man who killed a grandfather and his two grandchildren This Sunday, June 18, at the road to the coastafter hitting them with his vehicle while driving drunk.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported after 9:30 p.m. this Sunday that José Ignacio ZC is being prosecuted for the crime of death caused by a drunk driversanctioned up to 12 years in jailregardless of the death toll it may have caused.

The subject was arrested at flagrancy. This Sunday morning, after going to speeding, brushed against a truck that was circulating on the Vía a la Costa, lost control of the car, left the avenue, ran over the three people, hit a wall and finally ended up overturned. Surprisingly the driver ended up unharmed.

The breathalyzer test practiced on the 32-year-old driver, shed 2.06 grams of alcohol for each liter of blood, an excessive amount to drive a vehicle or operate machinery.

While, the car in which José Ignacio ZC was transporting records six speeding penalties.

The victims of this deadly event were a 71-year-old man and his two grandchildren, ages 17 and 15. They were both sitting on a sidewalk waiting for a place to rent bicycles to open. They were going to ride the bike path.

The maximum speed to travel up to kilometer 24 of the Vía a la Costa is 90 kilometers per hour.

On the other hand, the citizen collective Critical massa non-profit and non-partisan organization that promotes bicycle mobility, has announced a tour through different streets of Guayaquil on the night of this Monday, June 19 to demand that this case does not go unpunished and more controls on the roads.

