Basketball, A2 women. The Logiman winger finds Bonvecchio and Colli: she is 27 years old and 12 championships behind her

the interview

After Ilaria Bonvecchio and Claudia Colli, Logiman Broni formalizes another former Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia player: Ada De Pasquale, 27-year-old winger, has signed with the Oltrepadana club.

«I married a project that I think has started off again great. – explains the girl from Capua (Caserta) – Coach Magagnoli immediately seemed to me very inclined to teamwork, to individual improvement and a training was set up that can do really well. The club immediately gave me confidence, presented me with an idea to restart that excites me, so I decided to come to Broni ».

In Oltrepo he will find two former companions. What do you think?

«It is certainly an advantage to already know some of the new companions. I am sure that with the pre-season work, which has already been planned, we will find the right amalgamation in view of the start of the championship scheduled for 8 October. We will start working on Monday 22 August so there will be enough time to create a good group ».

He now has 12 A2 championships behind him.

«I started playing in a men’s team close to home. Then when I was 11 I went to Caserta, so from under 14 I did the youth process in Battipaglia, where I stayed until I was 19. It was not easy to leave home, but I always did it with passion and I adapted easily ».

From her native region she then landed in Selargius where she remained for three years, immediately putting together very interesting figures, then confirmed in the subsequent experiences of Campobasso, Civitanova, San Giovanni Valdarno and Castelnuovo.

«The Northern group offers many very competitive and well-prepared teams. It will be a decidedly good start with Trieste, Udine and Treviso, but we will be ready, also thanks to the numerous friendlies in September ».

Are you confident?

«I’m at the seaside near Porto Cesareo, in Puglia: I’m training and I can’t wait to start. I expect to have a good season, always giving 100% to get as high as possible. Definitely play the playoffs and maybe the Italian Cup (which the top four in each group will access at the end of the first round). I fight and I like to try to shoot from a distance ».

An idea about the future?

«I have an instructor card for mini basketball, I will certainly ask Broni for this opportunity as well because I like to convey my passion for this sport. It is also a great opportunity to involve the boys and encourage them to follow the matches on Sunday, further increasing the cheering that I already know is very hot, another thing that attracts me a lot from the Broni square. I have a degree in sports science and I have a master’s degree in management and sports sciences, because I believe it is important to have training for post-basketball ».—

FRANCO SCABROSETTI