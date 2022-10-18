Home Sports De Pellegrin and the arrival of the Giro d’Italia 2023. «It will be a party for the Val di Zoldo. We will also create a pink ice cream “
Sports

De Pellegrin and the arrival of the Giro d’Italia 2023. «It will be a party for the Val di Zoldo. We will also create a pink ice cream “

by admin
De Pellegrin and the arrival of the Giro d’Italia 2023. «It will be a party for the Val di Zoldo. We will also create a pink ice cream “

«The return of the Giro d’Italia in Val di Zoldo after almost twenty years will be a great celebration for the whole community. Our goal between now and May next year will be to involve all the components to offer a show within the show ».

Words of the mayor Camillo De Pellegrin who “anticipated” the salient phases of the stage that will see the departure from Oderzo with arrival in Palafavera.

«The finish line will be 1500 meters high. You will get there after crossing the hamlet of Coi, turning right before Fusine. There will be the direct involvement of the Zoldo side of the Cibiana pass that the race will cover downhill. Several main arteries of our road network are involved, the same ones on which today we encounter numerous criticalities. They represent a daily concern, in view of the arrival of the Giro d’Italia they will be even more so but we plan to put everything in place before May. Not so much for the Giro, as for our citizens who need answers ».

Belluno stages at the Giro, Padrin: enormous sporting and promotional value

news/de_pellegrin_e_larrivo_del_giro_ditalia_2023_sara_una_festa_per_la_val_di_zoldo_creeremo_anche_un_gelato_rosa-12175232/&el=player_ex_12172866″>

The last time of the Giro in Val di Zoldo dates back to 2005. Even then the finish line was raised in Palafavera.

«The territory has already hosted a stage finish even if many years ago, this leaves us very calm», adds the mayor, «we are ready even if we know that there will be a lot of work to do. We will have to take care to offer a viability that works and, above all, that all economic operators in the area are involved, aware of the importance of the event. We will work in synergy, we already have many ideas to put in place. Any anticipation? We will launch the pink ice cream, in a territory like ours strongly linked to the tradition of ice cream makers. We are also thinking of the pink dinosaur, a very special re-edition of what was promoted with excellent results during the summer just past ».

See also  Montebelluna, the world of swimming bids farewell to Menegon

You may also like

The APU can count on 37 points from...

The core of Jilin’s backcourt took the initiative...

The 10 best-selling street enduro bikes, technical data...

In the last round of the group stage,...

The Casteggio trembles, then makes 4 to the...

Alto Canavese overcomes all difficulties and eventually moves...

Serie A-Abraham made a point Pellegrini shot to...

Gesteco puts on its helmet: the iron cycle...

Inter for sale? Zhang is looking for partners,...

Accademia Pavese, the ascent continues The trio al...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy