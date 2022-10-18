«The return of the Giro d’Italia in Val di Zoldo after almost twenty years will be a great celebration for the whole community. Our goal between now and May next year will be to involve all the components to offer a show within the show ».

Words of the mayor Camillo De Pellegrin who “anticipated” the salient phases of the stage that will see the departure from Oderzo with arrival in Palafavera.

«The finish line will be 1500 meters high. You will get there after crossing the hamlet of Coi, turning right before Fusine. There will be the direct involvement of the Zoldo side of the Cibiana pass that the race will cover downhill. Several main arteries of our road network are involved, the same ones on which today we encounter numerous criticalities. They represent a daily concern, in view of the arrival of the Giro d’Italia they will be even more so but we plan to put everything in place before May. Not so much for the Giro, as for our citizens who need answers ».

The last time of the Giro in Val di Zoldo dates back to 2005. Even then the finish line was raised in Palafavera.

«The territory has already hosted a stage finish even if many years ago, this leaves us very calm», adds the mayor, «we are ready even if we know that there will be a lot of work to do. We will have to take care to offer a viability that works and, above all, that all economic operators in the area are involved, aware of the importance of the event. We will work in synergy, we already have many ideas to put in place. Any anticipation? We will launch the pink ice cream, in a territory like ours strongly linked to the tradition of ice cream makers. We are also thinking of the pink dinosaur, a very special re-edition of what was promoted with excellent results during the summer just past ».