Blood continues to flow in the Middle East. In Syria, about 60 people were killed in armed clashes between rival factions, which broke out in recent days in the north-west of the country, which took place in the territories under the influence and control of Turkey. Among these there are also civilians.

(afp)

This was reported by the National Observatory for Human Rights in Syria, according to which from 11 to 17 October in the north and north-west of Aleppo there were at least 58 killed, most of them militants of armed factions supported by Turkey and others seeking to expand their influence in the area. Among the victims, 10 civilians were killed, including 4 women and three children. Among the militiamen, 28 dead are counted among the ranks of Hay’at Tahrir ash Sham (HTS), the main Qaidist group that seeks to expand control in the Syrian districts bordering Turkey.

Another 20 killed appear in the ranks of four different armed formations supported by Ankara north of Aleppo. The Observatory says the toll is set to rise in the next few hours due to many serious injuries and the fact that the militias are doing everything they can not to spread news about their respective losses of men.