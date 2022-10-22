Home Sports De Rossi, the dedication: ‘This Spal victory is for Francesco Valdiserri’
The technician wanted to remember the boy who tragically died on Wednesday: “As a father I am upset. I knew the father, the mother and I am a friend of the uncle. There is nothing that can alleviate such a pain”

His Spal beat Cosenza 5-0, but Daniele De Rossi has a hard time thinking about the three points despite this being his first victory as a coach. In fact, he immediately wanted to remember Francesco Valdiserri, the boy who tragically died on Wednesday, hit in Rome while walking on a sidewalk on Via Cristoforo Colombo. “In the last twenty years in Rome – said the coach – I have met a lot of people. The other day a tragedy happened, so the dedication is for some of these people I knew: the father Luca Valdiserri, the mother Paola Di Caro and Andrea Di Caro who, in addition to being the uncle of the dead boy, is also one of mine. friend. There is nothing that can alleviate such pain, but as a father this thing really upset me. “A few heartfelt, touching words, coming from the depths of my heart ..

