The two defenders have similar wages (around 2 million) and the same contract expiry date (2025). The giallorossi is on course with Mourinho, the bianconero has just renewed but he is not untouchable
Juve are looking for a full-back for January, Roma must resolve the Karsdorp issue: the potential joint would leave room for at least a temporary transfer. The Dutchman is en route with Mourinho and could leave the capital in the coming weeks, the destination Turin would be welcome but the Bianconeri would have to satisfy the Giallorossi to find an agreement and for now the mission doesn’t seem so easy.