Home Sports De Sciglio for Karsdorp more than an idea. Juve and Roma, an (almost) perfect fit
Sports

De Sciglio for Karsdorp more than an idea. Juve and Roma, an (almost) perfect fit

by admin
De Sciglio for Karsdorp more than an idea. Juve and Roma, an (almost) perfect fit

The two defenders have similar wages (around 2 million) and the same contract expiry date (2025). The giallorossi is on course with Mourinho, the bianconero has just renewed but he is not untouchable

Juve are looking for a full-back for January, Roma must resolve the Karsdorp issue: the potential joint would leave room for at least a temporary transfer. The Dutchman is en route with Mourinho and could leave the capital in the coming weeks, the destination Turin would be welcome but the Bianconeri would have to satisfy the Giallorossi to find an agreement and for now the mission doesn’t seem so easy.

See also  Kean and Juventus, plans for redemption

You may also like

Juve, Iling renews until 2025: the announcement and...

Carlos Saiz interview on Ferrari F1 and the...

Benzema, goodbye France: “I wrote my story and...

MV Agusta, the wonderful 4 cylinders from the...

Kvaratskhelia: “Georgians and Neapolitans look alike in one...

Qatar 2022 World Cup, Pope Francis among the...

Juventus: dates set for two friendlies

A streamer had bet $500,000 on France: ‘too...

FTC challenges ratings and purchases of minors

Epic Games Store, free Christmas games: all the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy