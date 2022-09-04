the interview

Charisma, leadership and consistency of performance make Andrea De Toni a staple of the Vogherese. The 28-year-old Rossoneri goalkeeper begins his fourth season in Voghera, an environment in which he finds himself wonderfully: «I found my dimension here. I have an excellent relationship with everyone, club, fans and teammates, I feel really good in Voghera ». De Toni’s sensations in view of the new season are very positive: «There was the difficulty of having to replace two key players in the team like Lorusso and Gabrielli, but the newcomers in defense, Bacaloni, Puka and Allodi, are all excellent value. Compared to last year, we have added experience in midfield with Noia, a player of great competitive nastiness that we were missing. Our strength is unity of purpose, there is a strong group, with many players of personality. For all these reasons, I would like to say that if we do not arrive in the first three places, it can be considered a sporting failure ».

the technical guide

Massimo Giacomotti remained at the helm of Voghe, and the possibility of continuing on the technical path of last season is a further advantage for the Rossoneri squad: “Without a doubt, having the same coach as last year gives us greater certainty. . Usually, at least a month and a half is lost to assimilate the methodology of a new coach. Then Giacomotti has the merit of giving us serenity and freedom on the pitch ». De Toni rattles off possible rivals for the fight at the top: «I expect a more leveled championship, I don’t see the Varese team from last year. For investments made on the market, it is right to put Oltrepo among the favorites. Pavia can become an annoying team for everyone with a coach like Tassi who takes care of the substance. Then I also see well Solbiatese and Verbano, as well as clearly the Vogherese ». Football is not the only activity that fills the days of the Rossoneri goalkeeper. After graduating in Management Engineering last year, De Toni works in the morning in the family business in Nova Milanese: “The fact of dedicating myself to work has not subtracted anything from my commitment to football, I always train 100%, between gym and field. It certainly opened my horizons to me, in the sense that by working, you can understand how privileged we players are. My parents run a mechanical company, which deals with milling and turning. I do the planning and testing, and I also help in the office work ».

The 2022-23 sports year, waiting to see if it will bring successes for Voghe, will close with a happy event for De Toni, ready to get married next summer with his girlfriend Giulia, a volleyball player just promoted to C with Sampietrina Seveso: «Giulia is the team captain, she has a strong character, she commands at home. We are well together and we have decided to take this step after 4 years of living together ». In rewinding the tape of his career, De Toni has no regrets: «Football is made up of moments, of situations in which you have to know how to seize the moment. Before, I didn’t have the head that I have now, it’s a question of maturation times that are not the same for everyone ».

In his past, there is also the experience with the Chinese-owned Pavia: «The director Londrosi wanted me, I was 18 and I came from Lecco. In that year I learned a lot, with many high quality players like Facchin, Biasi, Pederzoli, Soncin. Then the following season, in January, I went to Pordenone, there was already the feeling that the corporate situation was a bit confused. That experience helped me to grow ».

Today, with the maturity he has acquired, it is he who can teach the youngest. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI