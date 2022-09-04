One of the power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was hit by an artillery shell from the Ukrainian army, according to the Energodar authorities cited by the Russian agency Tass
A Zaporizhzhia engine hit “by Kiev forces”
One of the power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was hit by an artillery shell during a recent bombing of the facility by the Ukrainian army, according to the Energodar authorities cited by the Russian agency Tass. The head of the local military-civil administration Alexander Volga says that “one of the shots fired pierced an engine, which is currently not operational”. The source did not specify the date of the accident.
Kiev, “drones destroy Russian material for $ 26 million”
The Ukrainian armed forces, using Turkish Bayraktar combat drones, destroyed Russian military equipment worth at least $ 26.5 million in just three days, between August 31 and September 2: the commander-in-chief of the Kiev armed forces, Valery Zaluzhnyi, quoted by the Kyiv Independent. The drones would have destroyed 8 T-72 tanks, an infantry combat vehicle and many howitzer-type artillery pieces.
Zaporizhzhia: Moscow, showed the Aiea delegation pieces of Ukrainian rockets
Fragments of American-made rockets, used by the Ukrainian armed forces against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, would have been shown to the Aiea delegation during an inspection of the plant. This was reported by Tass, a Russian news agency, citing the head of the military and civil administration (MCA) of Energodar, Alexander Volga.