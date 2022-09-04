8:44

A Zaporizhzhia engine hit “by Kiev forces”

One of the power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was hit by an artillery shell during a recent bombing of the facility by the Ukrainian army, according to the Energodar authorities cited by the Russian agency Tass. The head of the local military-civil administration Alexander Volga says that “one of the shots fired pierced an engine, which is currently not operational”. The source did not specify the date of the accident.