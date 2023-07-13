DEAD BABY BEACH TARRAGONA | She was a girl and less than six months old

Madrid

13/07/2023 a las 05:00

CEST

The body of a baby who was found lifeless on Tuesday morning on the Costa Daurada beach, in Roda de Berà (Tarragona), passed between “fifteen days and two months” in the water before the tide left it on the sand, according to the first autopsy data known by CASO ABIERTO, an investigation and events channel of Prensa Ibérica.

The forensic data obtained so far also reveal that it is a girl and that she would not be more than six months old old. A cleanup worker found part of the baby’s body on the beach at half past eight on Tuesday morning. Several bathers who had seen him the evening before did not care, thinking that it was “a doll”according to their testimonies.

Without head

The Civil Guard is investigating the case, which is very complex because the body found on the beach it had no head or top of the torso. Due to these circumstances, forensics have not yet been able to determine whether It is a murder of homicidal origin. Or was it accidental? The DNA tests that will be carried out on the remains of the baby may be used, in subsequent analyzes, to determine the ethnic origin of the newborn.

With the first autopsy data, the Civil Guard is already working in various directions. on one side, check ocean currents in recent months to find out from where the baby could have fallen or been thrown into the sea. On the other, to review the shipwrecks detected in the Mediterranean for two months, the maximum time that the autopsy determines that the girl spent in the water.

In that line, the mayor of Roda de Berà, Pere Virgili, pointed out the possibility that the baby had been embarked in a boat heading to Spain that later sank. Then, the sea currents would have taken it to the beach in the province of Tarragona. This is one of the hypotheses being investigated by the Civil Guard and the El Vendrell court in charge of the case, but it is not the only one.

