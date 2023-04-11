Home Sports Dean Smith: Leicester appoint ex-Norwich and Villa manager until end of season
Dean Smith and assistant manager Craig Shakespeare departed Norwich in December 2022

Dean Smith has been named Leicester City boss until the end of the season.

Leicester are in huge trouble in the relegation zone following Saturday’s home defeat by Bournemouth, two points from safety with eight games left.

“The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before,” Smith told the club website.

“With the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.”

Smith’s first game in charge of Leicester is away to Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Craig Shakespeare returns to the King Power Stadium as Smith’s assistant manager.

Shakespeare was part of Claudio Ranieri’s backroom team when Leicester famously won the Premier League title in 2016. He subsequently replaced the Italian as manager.

Smith’s coaching line-up also includes former England captain John Terry, who served under him at Aston Villa, along with the club’s current first team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell.

