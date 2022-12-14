Reflections in progress in Apu Old Wild West house. Not on the technical guide, which remains unchanged, but on the roster. The conviction has gained ground in society that it is necessary to intervene on the structure and evaluations are being made on some names, both incoming and outgoing.

KIND HYPOTHESIS

Yesterday an important name circulated wildly: that of Alessandro Gentile, small forward born in 1992 with 81 appearances for the blue. From the market rumor that started in the morning on the web, the deal was quickly confirmed, so much so that at lunchtime there were those who spoke of medical visits already scheduled for today.

There was contact between the Apu and SportLab Network, the player’s agency, but it was a simple meeting. As explained by Virginio Bernardi, former Serie A coach and president of SportLab Network, Alessandro Gentile was proposed by e-mail to numerous Italian clubs and the Apu showed some interest.

“We had a 360° chat – says Bernardi – and we were asked about the player’s willingness to go down to A2, but we didn’t go any further”.

RELAUNCH

The Juventus club, as mentioned, is reflecting and Gentile is one of the viable paths. The former Olimpia Milano is a free agent and has been training for about twenty days with Serie B Juve Caserta (where his father Nando, formerly of Snaidero, manages the Academy) to recover form after the four-metre flight from the terrace at home last July in Formentera which cost him a fracture of the cervical vertebra.

«I’m back» he wrote a month ago on his Instagram profile to communicate his return to the gym. «Gentile is physically fine – added Bernardi – and is available to go down to A2 in a team with top ambitions». In short, anything can happen, although the Apu’s priorities seem different: a point guard and a pivot first of all.

REVOLVING DOORS

The feeling is that there will be different movements, in and out. The untouchables are few, it is possible that even one of the two Americans can pack his bags.

Precarious situation for several Italian players, the words of captain Antonutti after Sunday’s bad defeat make it clear that there is a tide.

The figures are pitiless, none of the tricolor package reaches double digits of points on average. Judging by the playing time of the last month, the unhappy could be Mussini (11 minutes per game), Cusin (10) and Palumbo (7). Gaspardo and Mian, who went down to Serie A to make the difference, were whistled out against Forlì for fouls.

Sunday in Lecce against a Nardò in great form we will have a few more answers. Hoping that Antonutti’s cry of alarm, launched in vain already after the heavy defeat with Pistoia, won’t remain a stone in the pond.