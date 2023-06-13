Home » Death Berlusconi, Gattuso: “He always massacred me for beard and long hair”
Sports

Death Berlusconi, Gattuso: “He always massacred me for beard and long hair”

by admin
Death Berlusconi, Gattuso: “He always massacred me for beard and long hair”

Speaking at the original transfer market, Gattuso recalls President Berlusconi: “He always massacred me for my beard and long hair. I always had to redo the photos because he didn’t like them and he offered me more money if I shaved bald, but in the end if I didn’t ‘a reason is made”. Then as coach: “He was no longer president, but every other day he called me and told me I didn’t understand anything because he wanted Suso as a striker. This shows how attached he was to Milan”

BERLUSCONI DEATH SPECIAL

See also  Verona, Moroccan fans attacked with chains and batons

You may also like

Dovedan returns to promoted Heidenheim

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert is improving. What would...

Discover the most characteristic features of this popular...

last dance for Thibaut Pinot

US Open tee times

Monza wants to name a football stadium after...

Trendy, fun and innovative, the first International Basketball...

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Imola trophies from cancelled race...

First defeat for Kraus in Valencia

Joelinton: Newcastle midfielder says things must change in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy