Death Berlusconi, Gattuso: “He always massacred me for beard and long hair”

Speaking at the original transfer market, Gattuso recalls President Berlusconi: “He always massacred me for my beard and long hair. I always had to redo the photos because he didn’t like them and he offered me more money if I shaved bald, but in the end if I didn’t ‘a reason is made”. Then as coach: “He was no longer president, but every other day he called me and told me I didn’t understand anything because he wanted Suso as a striker. This shows how attached he was to Milan”

BERLUSCONI DEATH SPECIAL

