As of: 03/22/2023 6:27 p.m

Ice hockey national teams from Russia and Belarus are not allowed to participate in official tournaments of the world association IIHF again in the coming 2023/2024 season. The IIHF announced this on Wednesday (03/22/2023) after a regular Council meeting and officially justified this with security concerns.

The reference to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine was not mentioned in this context. However, both nations were initially excluded for this reason last year.

“ The risk for everyone involved would simply be too great “said IIHF President Luc Tardif afterwards. “ We will reassess the situation again in March 2024. “Then there is also the question of qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

Boycott threats from Scandinavia

Frenchman Tardif, who was born in Canada, is currently viewed as an opponent of the rapid reintegration of Russia and its ally Belarus. However, the Scandinavian countries in particular have recently put the pressure on. It was recently heard that the Scandinavian associations would have boycotted the upcoming World Cup tournaments if Russia and Belarus were reintegrated.

World Cup 2023 and 2024 without Russia and Belarus

This year’s world championships in May in Finland and Latvia should actually have taken place in St. Petersburg. The IIHF withdrew the tournament from Russia after attacking Ukraine a year ago. The 2024 World Cup will take place in Prague and Ostrava – even then without Russia and Belarus.