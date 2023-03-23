Home Sports Decision of the World Ice Hockey Federation: Teams from Russia and Belarus are still excluded
Sports

Decision of the World Ice Hockey Federation: Teams from Russia and Belarus are still excluded

by admin
Decision of the World Ice Hockey Federation: Teams from Russia and Belarus are still excluded

As of: 03/22/2023 6:27 p.m

Ice hockey national teams from Russia and Belarus are not allowed to participate in official tournaments of the world association IIHF again in the coming 2023/2024 season. The IIHF announced this on Wednesday (03/22/2023) after a regular Council meeting and officially justified this with security concerns.

The reference to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine was not mentioned in this context. However, both nations were initially excluded for this reason last year.

The risk for everyone involved would simply be too great“said IIHF President Luc Tardif afterwards. “We will reassess the situation again in March 2024.“Then there is also the question of qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

Boycott threats from Scandinavia

Frenchman Tardif, who was born in Canada, is currently viewed as an opponent of the rapid reintegration of Russia and its ally Belarus. However, the Scandinavian countries in particular have recently put the pressure on. It was recently heard that the Scandinavian associations would have boycotted the upcoming World Cup tournaments if Russia and Belarus were reintegrated.

World Cup 2023 and 2024 without Russia and Belarus

This year’s world championships in May in Finland and Latvia should actually have taken place in St. Petersburg. The IIHF withdrew the tournament from Russia after attacking Ukraine a year ago. The 2024 World Cup will take place in Prague and Ostrava – even then without Russia and Belarus.

See also  Developments in the situation in Russia and Ukraine: The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was attacked and lost external power supply. The UN Secretary-General visited Ukraine again – yqqlm

You may also like

Juve, Milik recovering from injury. The news

3rd league: home bankruptcy against Oldenburg – Bayreuth...

“Retegui remembers Batistuta, Vialli immortal”

European Qualifiers, all-time top scorers

3rd league: 1860 Munich manages first win under...

Football: Azzurri visit the Santobono pediatric hospital –...

Cancellation of “One Love”: DFB team in future...

Miami Open 2023 results: Andy Murray loses to...

Captain of the national hockey team: Mats Grambusch...

Ozil retires from football at 34: the future...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy