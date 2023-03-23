Home World Italy, Mancini really thinks about Retegui: anti-England doubts are in attack | First page
“He’s strong, but he needs time”: so the coach of the Italian national team Roberto Mancini on Mateo Retegui on the eve of the match against England. If one had to bet on the ownership or not of the Tigre bomber on loan from Boca Juniors naturalized Italian, he would not be tempted, but Gianluca Scamacca’s conditions are not the best (low employment and physical problems at West Ham) and Willy Gnonto is not exactly a number 9. Reason why the ownership of the latest arrival without the bruised Building is aconcrete hypothesis. With him Berardi e Pellegrini, advanced in the wing as has already happened in the past to make room for the usual trio in the median. Further back Politano and Grifo.

ALWAYS THEM – Jorginho to the center, Stretcher e Verratti from midfielders: that is always Mancini’s formula, who hopes to recover the best ex breaking latest news after the mistake that cost PSG a large portion of the elimination in the Champions League against Bayern Munich. Even Barella had started the season better, while now his numbers have dropped. It will be up to the Italian-Brazilian, who is leading Premier League leaders Arsenal, to rekindle them both, with the help of Tonali ready to enter the current match.

STILL AT 4 – Speaking of Italian-Brazilians, Toloi should pair with Unripe before Donnarumma: absent due to injury Bastoni. All centre-backs are used to playing three in club teams, but Mancini doesn’t betray his idea of ​​football. The full-backs of the European champions complete the probable formation of Lorenzo e Spinazzolamade a comeback in early 2023.

THE PROBABLE – Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Toloi, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Stretcher, Jorginho, Verratti; Berardi, Retegui, Pellegrini.

