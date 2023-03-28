Lefrançois had received 25,000 euros in compensation at first instance

Furious with the conditions of his departure, Fabrice Lefrançois, who was also, before putting on the coach’s cap, an employee of the Évreux club since 2010 as technical coordinator of training, had then seized the Prud’hommes. In March 2021, a first judge had reclassified his dismissal as a dismissal without real and serious cause, granting him 25,000 euros in compensation. Justice considered that the grievances made to him were not sufficiently substantiated, and the certificates which pointed to his lack of communication were not precise enough.