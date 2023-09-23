Nice surprises Monaco and takes the lead in the championship

Niçois Jérémie Boga (blue jersey) beats Monegasque Wissam Ben Yedder, at the Louis-II stadium, September 22, 2023. VALERY HACHE / AFP

No one really saw it coming. In one week, OGC Nice slipped to the top of the Ligue 1 standings thanks to two prestigious away successes: after PSG at the Parc des Princes (3-2), it was the Monegasques who were beaten for the first time this season by the Niçois (1-0), Friday September 22, at the opening of the 6th day.

This third consecutive victory in the championship – after three draws to start the season – places the team of Italian coach Francesco Farioli at the top of the standings with 12 points, a unit ahead of the Monegasques who can only attack themselves, like the two penalties from Folarin Balogun repelled by Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

The first at the start of the match, following a foul by Jordan Lotomba on Aleksandr Golovin. Balogun then crossed his attempt at ground level. Marcin Bulka quickly lay down to deflect (11th). Then the second after the break, when the refereeing sanction fell following a slight lack of promptness from Morgan Sanson in front of Takumi Minamino (55th). This time, Balogun completely missed: he hit hard in the middle. The Polish goalkeeper, focused, was once again imperial.

Monaco coach Adi Hütter had decided to start the American international striker for the first time this season, a summer recruit worth 30 million excluding bonuses, who scored in Lorient last Sunday (2-2). He therefore left Wissam Ben Yedder, penalty specialist, on the bench.

Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka carried in triumph after his heroic match against Monaco, at the Louis-II stadium, September 22, 2023. VALERY HACHE / AFP

The Boga slalom

Marcin Bulka, successor to Kasper Schmeichel, therefore grants himself the title of hero of the match, a reward that he can share with Jérémie Boga, who entered during the match and scored the winning goal in added time of the second half at the end of a slalom in the Monegasque surface. But the Aiglons could have won before. Sofiane Diop (missed curled shot, 3rd, header on Köhn, 30th, shot over the top, 32nd) and Terem Moffi (nice save from Köhn, 38th) had great opportunities in the first period.

Burundian midfielder Youssouf Ndayishimiye sent a header over the bar (77th). It was then the start of the period where Nice looked to win the match. In blue for the occasion and, like last season (3-0 victory) under the eyes of Ineos boss Jim Ratcliffe, the Niçois pushed very hard in the last quarter of an hour, while Monaco had let their luck in the first half.

Despite Bologun’s failure on his first penalty, Monaco had, in fact, continued to push hard, without really being dangerous, except when Ndayishimiye deflected just out of goal, an attempt by Vanderson (45+3).

The Nice team, which hosts Brest on the 7th day of Ligue 1 next week, will have its eyes focused on its future opponent who can steal first place on Saturday if they succeed against Lyon. Monaco, for its part, will have the opportunity the next day to relaunch in a new derby: at the Louis-II stadium, against Marseille.

