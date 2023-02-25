Very important victory for Barcelona, ​​which after the disappointment in the Copa del Rey folds Monaco in a direct challenge for the first four positions in the Euroleague standings. Jasikevicius’ team controls the match for a long time, leading for almost all 40 minutes and even reaching +15 at the start of the second half. On the shields the defense and performance of the Blaugrana veterans, starting with Jan Vesely under the basket (12 with 7 rebounds and 4 fouls suffered). 15 from Satoransky, 12 from Higgins while in Monaco there are 14 points for Mike James.