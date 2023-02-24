Home Sports Game won by Melli’s two free throws and Tonut’s excellent defense
by admin
Ettore Messina comments on Olimpia Milano’s success against Panathinaikos as follows: «A game won by Melli’s two free throws and an excellent defense by Tonut. Good moments of defense and attack, especially with the quintet of shooters, but we complicated our lives with the bad defense at the beginning of the fourth quarter. We are happy with the victory, now we go back to the gym to work».

A round of applause for the fans: “I would like to thank the public for the vote of confidence. We are indebted to them, we hope to repay them.”

Datome’s situation: “Ankle sprain. You saw how he was bandaged. Tomorrow he will have his exams and let’s see how many days he will have. Let’s hope it’s not as serious as it unfortunately seemed.”

The positive notes: “Napier played a growing game. He freed his teammates for shots, he had a good experience of what, unfortunately for us, was done in Brescia. Voigtmann helps our spacing, then if he can keep behind and rebound. Tonut played a very concrete game. Davies had the ability to give a lot in the low post, then we have to understand that, after a series of good plays from underneath, he eclipses a bit, shooting from outside. We have to let it rest and then put it back. I’m happy that the quintet with Melli and Voigtmann gives us more openness in attack. Then we hope to hear about Shields and Pangos

