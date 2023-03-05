Home Sports Defensive, cloudy! Transforming former coach’s energy hurts. Unpleasant, intrusive, opposes the expert
Karlovy Vary plans to attack eighth place before Sunday’s culmination of the regular part of the Hockey Tipsport Extraliga. The energy will be presented on the ice of the Knights, who already have their own, from the last place, a playoff for bare extraleague life awaits them. What does her former coach Martin Pešout say about Energie’s style? “Unfortunately, she is not continuing the trend she played under me,” he admits in the Příklep program on Sport.cz. He still has a relationship with the club, he admits that he did not want to be critical. “For my taste, it is too defensive, withdrawn,” he admits.

