«Juventus is a part of my life, and not even a small one. For my story, I will never be other than those colors. Like all fans, I follow this story with great attention and transport. Also for my work and my public role, in situations like these I am inevitably asked for comments, and just as inevitably a lot is written and said. However, this is a delicate moment for the club and now the only thing that matters and that those who love Juventus can do is to put the people to whom the club has been entrusted in the best possible working conditions, to guide it in this very complex phase.” .

Thus Alessandro del Piero, black and white flag, in a post published on his member profiles. «It’s a task of great responsibility that deserves all our support, it’s time to be even more Juventus-like. This is why I think it is right not to comment on news and indiscretions, which may then turn into speculation. So I do today and so I will for the next few days.

I just want to wish all those who are taking care of Juventus today a good job, they will do it with the professionalism, dedication and passion – I am sure of it – that the Club, the fans, our shirt deserve”.