Home World Iran’s campaign to kill dissidents and intellectuals abroad: Bernard-Henri Lévy was also on the list
World

Iran’s campaign to kill dissidents and intellectuals abroad: Bernard-Henri Lévy was also on the list

by admin
Iran’s campaign to kill dissidents and intellectuals abroad: Bernard-Henri Lévy was also on the list

NEW YORK – There was also Bernard-Henri Levy, columnist of our newspaper, in the list of intellectuals, politicians and dissidents that the Iranian authorities have tried to assassinate in recent years. It reveals the Washington Postin an article that raises the alarm of Western intelligence services for the acceleration of the campaign led by Tehran to kill or kidnap opponents around the world.

Il

See also  Who will go up and down the top 20 to sharpen the knife? (Photo) Can go up and down | CPC | Regulations | Xi Jinping |

You may also like

German Chancellor Meets with Norwegian Prime Minister to...

QAnon conspiracy theorist accused of pedophilia: he seduced...

Fr Guerrero resigns as head of Vatican Economic...

Biden: the US-France alliance essential in defending democracy

Spain against sexist toy commercials: stop pink and...

Russia, Lavrov: “NATO participates directly in the conflict...

Putin Mourns Jiang Zemin for Leaking Ironclad Evidence...

Egypt wants the Rosetta Stone back

Former U.S. President Clinton infected with the new...

The mystery of the dead Ukrainian soldiers. Arestovych...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy