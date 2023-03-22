As of: 03/22/2023 9:18 p.m

The title favorite EHC Red Bull Munich equalized the quarter-final series in the DEL playoffs against Bremerhaven after a false start.

On Wednesday evening (03/22/2023), the Munich team won the fourth game of the series 3-1 (1-1, 0-0, 2-0) at the Fischtown Pinguins and thus put the series at 2-2. Bayern had lost the first two games against the underdogs, but finally came back with a 7-1 win.

DEL Playoffs Quarterfinals

Munich double strike in the last third

Christian Wejse put the hosts ahead in the fifth minute and made his team dream of another win against the favorites. However, before the first third break, Trevor Parkes (14th) equalized for the guests.

It was a hard-fought game that was mostly evenly matched. In the final third, however, the Munich team swung the pendulum in their favor with a double strike from Patrick Hager and Austin Ortega (47th and 48th). On Friday (March 24th, 2023) game five will take place again in Munich.