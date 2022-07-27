Ferrera’s young talent beat Buric in two sets The rival consoles himself with the title of doubles paired with Albertario

FERRERA ERBOGNONE

Damiano Dellatorre (3.4), a 14-year-old promise from the Oasi di Fuori Milano club is the new absolute provincial champion of tennis from Pavia. The young talent of Ferrera Erbognone, who from September should make a further leap in quality by relying on a national technician to continue his growth and perfecting himself, overcame yesterday morning on his home fields with a score of 6-3, 6-1 in the final the rival Vasile Buric (4.2) of Tennis Eni Sannazzaro. Buric was, however, among the protagonists of the 2022 edition of the provincials, winning three finals in the same number of boards provided for in the Oasis of Fuori Milano. Before surrendering to Dellatorre in the absolute singles, Buric won the men’s doubles title paired with Gianpiero Albertario (4.4), his partner at Eni Sannazzaro, beating in a hard-fought match, as evidenced by the final score of 6-4, 7 -6, the couple of the Oasis of Fuori Milano Giorgio Callegari (4.1) and Paolo Vitali (4.3). The match was held at 9 am to avoid the hottest hours.

Today the last act

Precisely for the three commitments of Buric, the organizers and the referee Eugenio Ventura have decided to postpone the last act reserved for fourth category players to this morning. Beginning at 9 am, then, Buric and the 4.1 classified of the Oasis of Fuori Milano Giorgio Callegari will face each other, in the match that will again put two of the protagonists of yesterday’s double final against each other.

Concluded with this commitment for the male part, the Ferrera Erbognone club will also host the women’s edition of the absolute provincial championships 2022: it will be played in the autumn for two weeks starting from 17 September and until 2 October, while the last provincial titles of year will concern the Veterans category, on the field from 1 to 16 October in Voghera.

The season, according to tradition, had instead opened with the youth provincials hosted for many years at the Canottieri Ticino in Pavia between the end of May and June where the titles from Under 10 to Under 16 for men and women are assigned. –

Enrico Venni