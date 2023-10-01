Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Hakimi and Kurzawa apologize after offensive chants during the PSG-OM match

In chorus they say “sincerely regret” their words. Paris Saint-Germain players Ousmane Dembélé, Randal Kolo Muani, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa, summoned by the disciplinary committee of the French Professional Football League (LFP) after insulting chants during the PSG-OM match, have apologized Sunday, on social networks, publishing the same message, also relayed by the Parisian club.

On Sunday September 24, the four players were filmed singing an insulting song towards the Marseillais during a group celebration, in front of the Auteuil stand at the Parc des Princes, after their 4-0 victory in the championship.

“We sincerely regret words that we should not have said”they wrote on social networks (Instagram and X, formerly Twitter), and “We would like to apologize”. “We are well aware of the impact of our actions and our words on the public, particularly the youngest who dream of watching a football match”they continued, and “in the future, we will do everything to further respect our duty to set an example”.

During the same meeting, homophobic chants were sung by Parisian supporters at the Parc des Princes for several minutes. The club and its four singer-players will be heard at the next meeting of the LFP disciplinary committee, Thursday October 5, the day after the Champions League trip to Newcastle (United Kingdom).

“We should have stopped this match”

Monday September 25, the interministerial delegate for the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBT hatred, Olivier Klein, relayed a video of around thirty seconds in which we can hear these supporters singing homophobic chants at the against the players of the Marseille team, saying “very shocked” and demanding « sanctions ».

Just like the Minister of Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, who added: “We should have stopped this match. I think that the protocol for stopping matches in the event of homophobic chants, in the event of incitement to hatred, because that is what it is, is necessary. »

PSG had indicated that the club “condemns all forms of discrimination, particularly homophobia, and wishes to point out that they have no place either in stadiums or in society”. On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain has not announced that it wants to file a complaint.

“It’s a subject that generates a bit of controversy. The club, the sports management, the staff, the players, we are all against any type of discrimination”supported PSG’s Spanish coach Luis Enrique on Friday at a press conference.

Sports Service (with AFP)

