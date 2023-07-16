Dennis wins second race in Rome

The Brit Jake Dennis won the second Formula E race in Rome and thus took over the championship lead again. The Andretti driver, who started from pole position, won on Sunday ahead of Frenchman Nato Norman (Nissan) and Sam Bird (Jaguar) from Great Britain. After 14 of 16 races, Dennis made a small preliminary decision in the world championship classification of the all-electric series because his direct competitors crashed.

Saturday’s winner Mitch Evans retired after a spectacular accident with Saturday’s runner-up Nick Cassidy. Evans flew over Cassidy’s rear with his car. In the end, Cassidy had to settle for 14th place, which meant the two New Zealanders lost important points to Dennis, who celebrated his second win of the season. Before the season finale in London (July 29/30), he now leads with 192 points ahead of Cassidy (171/Envision) and Evans (151/Jaguar).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

